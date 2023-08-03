Crocs and Extra Butter Launch Futuristic Green Clogs With ‘The Jetsons’

Crocs and Extra Butter are stepping into the future with their latest collaboration.

Now live on the streetwear retailer’s website, the duo have teamed up on a new clog style with popular retro ’60s cartoon “The Jetsons.” Their resulting $80 version of Crocs’ hit Echo clogs features deep “Grass Green” foam uppers with rounded toes, adjustable counter straps and counter pads. Curving ridged soles with vertical perforations and light blue insoles complete the style with an exaggerated, textured base.

Crocs x Extra Butter x “The Jetsons” Echo clogs. Courtesy of Extra Butter

Complementing the adult-sized shoe is a range of Jibbitz, all themed around the world of the “Jetsons” — which humorously follows a family living in the year 2062. The Jibbitz pack features six removable flat and 3D rubber charms, shaped like the comical program’s signature flying car, Skypad apartment building and “Extra Butter” and “The Jetsons” logos — as well as the “2062′ year. Two additional Jibbitz in the form of light green rocket boosters tips the pair’s sides for an added futuristic finish.

Crocs x Extra Butter x “The Jetsons” Echo clogs. Courtesy of Extra Butter

However, this isn’t the only Extra Butter style from the Crocs launch. The same shoe has been released in a $60 kids’ version, which also features Jibbitz charms — sans the rocket boosters. Instead, this iteration includes charms of the aforementioned “2062,” “Extra Butter” and “Jetsons” lettering, as well as flatter versions of charms shaped like the family’s flying car and apartment building.

Crocs x Extra Butter x “The Jetsons” kids’ Echo clogs. Courtesy of Extra Butter

Both Crocs x Extra Butter x “The Jetsons” clogs are now available on Extra Butter’s website. The style follows the comfort-focused shoe brand’s wide range of-branded collaborations and shoe launches in 2023, including labels and stars like Barbie, MCM and Salehe Bembury, among numerous others.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.