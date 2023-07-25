Crocs & Crayola Create Kids Clog Styles With Colorful Doodle Print

Crocs are adding colorful kid’s styles to their extensive range of clogs.

The footwear brand is releasing two pairs of kids’ clogs on July 28 in collaboration with Crayola, as seen on FootLocker’s website. Both vibrant clogs retail for $55 and feature multicolored designs that take inspiration from the rainbow shades found in a box of Crayola crayons.

One clog is cast in a watercolor style while the other features a cutesie doodle-inspired print set on a black background.

Crocs x Crayola Kids Clog. Crocs

Both styles feature Crocs and Crayola co-branding on the counter straps along with exclusive Crayola Jibbitz that offer a playful touch to the collaborative clog’s silhouette. As always, Crocs’ clog styles are lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water-friendly and include sporadic divots that allow for endless customization.

Crocs has had a big year thus far. The beloved brand has dropped a myriad of unique silhouettes that often feature playful and inventive designs, expanding its footwear horizons in the process. Crocs has lent its clog and sandal styles to many franchises including everything from video games to food.

Crocs has dipped its proverbial toes into the worlds of Kanghyuk, Disney, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa-Cola, Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Ron English, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past. Often these collabs come with the promise of some wild matching Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters, brand identity and color schemes.

Recently, Crocs collaborated with South Korean brand Kanghyuk to reimagine their classic clog. Retailing for $70, the collaborative effort married the comfort of Crocs with Kanghyuk’s contemporary design style.

Like Crocs, Crayola has many collaborations under its belt. The art supply brand has created collaborative collections with Vans, Clinique, Lip Smacker, Chinti and Parker, Isaac Mizrahi, Sally Hansen and even Asos.

All styles from Crocs x Crayola collection will be available starting July 28 on Footlocker and Crocs’ websites.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Clogs for Women