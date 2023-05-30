Beyoncé Shines With 40,000 Red Crystals at Renaissance World Tour in Off-White Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Beyoncé took the stage in a custom Off-White look during her Renaissance World Tour concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London yesterday.

The “Deja Vu” songstress wore a bespoke Off-White encrusted bustier-style bodysuit, covered in 40,000 red hotfix crystals. The designer brand worked with Beyoncé’s stylist Shiona Turini on the endeavor, bringing the vision to life.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy and her dance crew wore also wore matching Off-White designs inspired by the brand’s fall 2023 collection.

Along with the bodysuit, Beyoncé donned striking matching red thigh-high boots featuring sparkling and faintly slouchy uppers. The boots were also comprised of sharp knife-like pointed toes, a sturdy walkable construction and thick 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave the hitmaker’s look an added boost in height.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth. The concert finds the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The sing’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, David Koma, Valentino and now Off-White.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.