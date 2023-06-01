×
Read Next: BDT Buys $100M Worth of Under Armour From Kevin Plank
Newsletters
Follow Us
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Adidas Joins Forces With Marvel for New Toddlers’ Spider-Man Sneakers

Adidas, kids, Adidas kids, collaborations, sneakers, Marvel, Spider Man, kids shoes, kids sneakers
Adidas x Marvel's Advantage Spider-Man toddlers' sneakers.
Courtesy of Adidas
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas is ready to sling webs with its latest Marvel collaboration.

The athletic giant has partnered with Marvel yet again for its latest creation, following its “Black Panther” collection launch in 2022: a collaborative “Spider-Man” toddlers’ sneaker. The duo’s resulting $45 Advantage style features smooth white synthetic uppers, topped by hook-and-loop closure straps for easy security.

Adidas, kids, Adidas kids, collaborations, sneakers, Marvel, Spider Man, kids shoes, kids sneakers
Adidas x Marvel’s Advantage Spider-Man toddlers’ sneakers.Courtesy of Adidas

The pair also featured bright red flecked rubber outsoles, as well as Spider-Man’s own signature eye-topped mask on each counter for a dash of superhero style.

For a sustainable spin, the style’s uppers are even made with at least 50% recycled content. The pair’s release notably follows Adidas’ new two-shoe collaboration drop with streetwear brand Neighborhood, featuring deep blue and black versions of its knit sneakers — and even a stitch-trimmed boot.

Adidas, Neighborhood, collaborations, sneakers, boots
Adidas x Neighborhood’s NMD S1 N sneakers.Courtesy of Neighborhood

The Marvel collaboration marks Adidas’ latest venture in 2023, following headline-making collaboration and collection launches with Bad Bunny, “Yu-Gi-Oh,” Yohji Yamamoto and James Harden. Most recently, the brand also tapped artist Rich Mnisi for its 2023 Pride Month collection, which features colorful abstract prints across its signature athleisure, swimwear, sneakers and slides. This spring, Adidas additionally released its viral “Home of Classics” campaign with Blackpink.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Adidas Joins Forces With Marvel for New Toddlers' Spider-Man Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Genius and Fubo Lead Sports Stocks in May as Broadcasters Tumble
Genius and Fubo Lead Sports Stocks in May as Broadcasters Tumble
New Guards Group Founders Exit, Cristiano Fagnani Named Off-White CEO
wwd
New Guards Group Founders Exit, Cristiano Fagnani Named Off-White CEO
12 Sports Bras to Suit Every Boob Size & Every Workout
12 Sports Bras to Suit Every Boob Size & Every Workout
Why Transforming Stores Is Essential To Keep Today’s Consumer
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Why Transforming Stores Is Essential To Keep Today’s Consumer
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad