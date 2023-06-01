Adidas Joins Forces With Marvel for New Toddlers’ Spider-Man Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas is ready to sling webs with its latest Marvel collaboration.

The athletic giant has partnered with Marvel yet again for its latest creation, following its “Black Panther” collection launch in 2022: a collaborative “Spider-Man” toddlers’ sneaker. The duo’s resulting $45 Advantage style features smooth white synthetic uppers, topped by hook-and-loop closure straps for easy security.

Adidas x Marvel’s Advantage Spider-Man toddlers’ sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

The pair also featured bright red flecked rubber outsoles, as well as Spider-Man’s own signature eye-topped mask on each counter for a dash of superhero style.

For a sustainable spin, the style’s uppers are even made with at least 50% recycled content. The pair’s release notably follows Adidas’ new two-shoe collaboration drop with streetwear brand Neighborhood, featuring deep blue and black versions of its knit sneakers — and even a stitch-trimmed boot.

Adidas x Neighborhood’s NMD S1 N sneakers. Courtesy of Neighborhood

The Marvel collaboration marks Adidas’ latest venture in 2023, following headline-making collaboration and collection launches with Bad Bunny, “Yu-Gi-Oh,” Yohji Yamamoto and James Harden. Most recently, the brand also tapped artist Rich Mnisi for its 2023 Pride Month collection, which features colorful abstract prints across its signature athleisure, swimwear, sneakers and slides. This spring, Adidas additionally released its viral “Home of Classics” campaign with Blackpink.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.