Adidas Drops Colorful New Lego Kids Collaboration for Summer 2023

Adidas is bringing a burst of color to summer 2023, thanks to Lego.

The brand’s newest collaboration leans into the whimsical colorful plastic blocks that have inspired generations for its newest kids collection. The $32 to $90 line includes a wide range of athleisure, ready-to-wear and swimwear pieces — including hats, hoodies, shorts, jackets, swim shorts, two-piece swimsuits, T-shirts and a polo dress in light-hearted hues of red, pink, yellow, green, white and blue.

Adidas x Lego’s kids’ unisex NMD 360 sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas

Complementing the line is a smooth range of themed footwear, made in unisex children’s styles to bring any kid’s wardrobe a burst of Lego whimsy — which also comes in smaller toddlers’ versions, as well.

The first is the duo’s take on Adidas’ NMD 360 sneakers; the $75 style features stretchy deep green textile uppers with wide front and back loops for easy wear. The pair is complete with an allover Lego and budding plant print, as well as olive green Lego brick stud accents for a playful twist — plus white rubber soles for a sporty finish.

The brand’s sneaker lineup also includes the $65 Racer sneakers, featuring soft rubber-tipped uppers covered in a digital Lego block print. Thick foam soles complete the style — available in both pink and green colorways — with a comfortable finish, secured by elastic laces and Lego-studded trim.

Adidas x Lago’s unisex Racer TR21 kids’ sneakers.

Rounding out the pair’s sneaker range are the $80 Sport DNA sneakers: a sporty style designed for day-long activity with Lego stud-textured rubber outsoles. The pair is complete with smooth color-blocked mesh uppers in classic Lego hues of yellow, blue, red and green, as well as secure woven laces. For those wanting a darker palette, the style also comes in a black version trimmed in similar colors.

Adidas x Lago’s unisex Sport DNA kids’ sneakers.

Lego and Adidas’ shoe range is complete with its signature Adilette slides. Ideal for summer, the $35 style — available in both green and black and pink colorways — features smooth flat foam soles topped by wide toe straps. For a themed touch, the aforementioned straps are complete with a digital Lego block print and logo lettering.

Adidas x Lego’s unisex Adilette slides. Courtesy of Adidas

The Lego collaboration marks Adidas’ latest venture in 2023, following headline-making collaboration and collection launches with Bad Bunny, “Yu-Gi-Oh,” Yohji Yamamoto and James Harden. Most recently, the brand also tapped artist Rich Mnisi for its 2023 Pride Month collection, which features colorful abstract prints across its signature athleisure, swimwear, sneakers and slides. This spring, Adidas additionally released its viral “Home of Classics” campaign with Blackpink.

