Send a Confidential Tip

If you have information for a story that you would like to share with Footwear News, we encourage you to send us a tip using one of the methods below. Remember to review the details and disclaimers and select what best fits your needs.

The tip line is for information with potential impact on the industry or an exclusive involving information valuable to a story.

You do not need to include your name and email to submit. Messages are reviewed regularly, but we cannot promise an individual response.

How to Submit Tips

Tipline Form

Email
Send an email directly to tips@footwearnews.com

Postal Mail
Footwear News
Fairchild Media Group
475 Fifth Avenue
New York, New York 10017

Steps You Can Take to Stay Anonymous

  • Don’t contact us from your home or work computer or internet connection. Use a public wi-fi network in an area where your screen is not visible to security cameras.
  • Use separate accounts from the ones you usually use for email, Google, social media, etc. for contact and browsing activity related to your tip. Consider downloading Tor browser and using a secure operating system like Tails.
  • Avoid personal communication with us via email, phone or social media. Someone investigating a leak may be able to discover you by tracing your habits.
  • Delete everything. Erase documents, web history, messages, proof of contact, do not keep trails of communication or activity anywhere that is normally accessible.
  • Don’t tell anyone that you’re a source.
