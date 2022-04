ZOEasis returns for its sixth round of hosting influential artists, musicians and talent for a midday desert oasis. The soiree, hosted by Rachel Zoe and held on April 16 during Coachella’s 2022 comeback, brought out Behati Prinsloo, Keke Palmer, Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Ava Phillippe, Jabari Banks, Gavin Leatherwood and more.