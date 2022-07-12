×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Valentino Couture Fall Winter 2022 Collection

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
valentino, valentino couture, couture, haute couture, valentino couture rome, valentino runway, valentino fashion, fashion, runway, pierpaolo piccioli, couture fashion, runway, trends, shoes, designers
Valentino's couture show on the Spanish Steps in Rome on July 8.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Valentino presented its haute couture show in Rome on July 8. Held across the streets running from Piazza Mignanelli, where the brand has its headquarters, and near the famed Spanish Steps, the Italian brand worked with the city to restore the mosaics of the Terme di Caracalla, the city’s antique and second-largest Roman public baths, where the brand’s post-show dinner was held. 

The fall winter ‘22 couture show was full of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fantastical and colorful creations, from oversized rose motifs and feather-accented pieces — down to delicate heeled sandals. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad