Ugg Debuts Rain-Ready Collection With Bold Style and a Stunning Campaign

By Charlie Carballo
Ugg debuts a collection of fashion-forward, rain-or-shine-ready styles that make a statement no matter the weather for spring 2022. Featuring the Drizlita, Drizlita Clear and the Tasman X, the Rain collection's footwear is inspired by the brand’s signature silhouettes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg debuts a collection of fashion-forward, rain-or-shine-ready styles that make a statement no matter the weather for spring 2022. Featuring the Drizlita, Drizlita Clear and the Tasman X, the Rain collection’s footwear is inspired by the brand’s signature silhouettes. The accompanying campaign features award-winning dancer, choreographer, and actress Parris Goebel, who enlisted dancers Taja Riley and Yuliana Maldonado. In the campaign, the artists showcase how the footwear designs promote ease of movement and expression of style.

