Tom Ford Taps Into His Archives for Final Fall 2023 Collection

Tom Ford has revealed the first look at his final womenswear collection, “Tom Ford Archive.” The fall 2023 line features a wide range of Ford’s most viral, popular and famous pieces reissued for the current season, from his 2013 gladiator boots to his 2020 breastplate and matching skirt.

The accompanying campaign, shot by longtime Ford collaborator Steven Meisel, includes an array of Ford muses like Karlie Kloss, Karen Elson, Joan Smalls and Amber Valletta posing before crying in a row of lit-up boxes as Ford himself watches on. The now-viral campaign pays tribute to Ford’s storied design legacy, as well as his future.

Discover every look from Tom Ford’s last collection below.