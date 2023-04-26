×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Time 100 Gala Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)
Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on Wednesday, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. This 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad