Time 100 Gala Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates

Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on Wednesday, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. This 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.