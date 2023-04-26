Time 100 Gala Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on Wednesday, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. This 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Lindsey Vonn at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Salma Hayek at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Jennifer Coolidge at the Time 100 Gala 2023.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Doja Cat at the Time 100 Gala 2023.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Lea Michele at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Ali Wong at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Padma Lakshmi at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Angela Bassett at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Austin Butler at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Tracie D. Hall at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Sam Jacobs and Edward Felsenthal at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Molly Ringwald at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Doja Cat at the Time 100 Gala 2023.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Catherine Coleman Flowers at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Karen Lynch at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Deborah Persaud at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Rajesh Panjabi at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Karen Lynch and Kevin Lynch at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
El Anatsui (L) at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Jess Sibley at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Simone Leigh at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Salma Hayek at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Deborah Lipstadt at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Rajesh Panjabi at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Maria Herrera Magdaleno at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Jerrod Carmichael at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
-
Time 100 Gala 2023
Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.