Kim Kardashian attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Tiffany & Co. has officially launched its new Lock Collection with a star-studded party held at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. The attendees included Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Kris Jenner, Halsey, Lori Harvey, Alexa Demi and others.