‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere Celebrity Arrivals

Celebrities flocked to the world premiere of Dinsey’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” film at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night. The movie’s stars, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, were joined by Heidi Klum, Kelly Rowland, Awkwafina and Tia and Tamera Mowry, among others. While Bailey channeled a mermaid in an aquatic-inspired look, McCarthy showed off blue, crystal-embellished pumps. Scroll through the gallery ahead to check out all the glamorous red carpet looks, from cutout dresses to metallic gowns and more.
Halle Bailey shows off a striking blue metallic gown.
Chloe Bailey wears an embellished neon cut-out gown.
Melissa McCarthy makes a splash in a vibrant, royal blue look.
Kelly Rowland models a floral-printed cut-out gown and lavender sandals.
Tia Mowry styles a white tank top with a metallic mini skirt and shimmery sandals.
Heidi Klum models an ethereal dress with barely-there sandals.
Marsai Martin wears a glamorous chocolate brown dress with gold platform sandals.
Awkwafina wears a gold metallic look with platform sandals.
Stephanie Beatriz wears a shimmering, light pink strapless dress.
Jessica Alexander models a slinky, plum-colored gown.
Simone Ashley wears a Barbie pink dress trimmed with lace.
(L-R) Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry with their daughters Ariah Talea Housley and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.
Javier Bardem looks dapper in a navy suit.