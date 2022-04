The highly anticipated event by Tao Group Hospitality was back for the full weekend, Friday, April 15th – Sunday, April 17th, taking over the stunning Cavallo Ranch property. The events were attended by VIPs such as Jared Leto, Timothee Chalamet, Heidi Klum, Alexander Skarsgård, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Serayah McNeill and Nicole Scherzinger, and held exclusive performances from Grammy award winner Black Coffee, DJs, Diplo, Lee Wells, Gordo, Chase B., Holographic, Sam Feldt and Ariel Vromen.