Celebrities flew to Arizona over the weekend to attend the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday and other parties celebrating the big game. Cardi B, Serena Williams, Machine Gun Kelly, Lori Harvey, Rob Gronk and more stars attended events promoted by Sports Illustrated, Michelob Ultra and Casamigos.