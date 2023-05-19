×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023 Launch Party

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Megan Fox and Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
Megan Fox, left, and Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for WWD

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and more stars aligned for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad