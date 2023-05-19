Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023 Launch Party

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and more stars aligned for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party.
-
Martha Stewart, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
Megan Fox and Martha Stewart, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Megan Fox and Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
-
Machine Gun Kelly and Martha Stewart, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Machine Gun Kelly and Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
-
Remi Bader, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Remi Bader at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
Georgina Burke, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Georgina Burke at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
Ellie Thumann, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Ellie Thumann at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
Camille Kostek, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Camille Kostek at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
Leyna Bloom, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Leyna Bloom at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
Duckie Thot and Madisin Rian, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Duckie Thot and Madisin Rian at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
-
Lauren Chan, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Lauren Chan at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
Brooks Nader, Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Brooks Nader at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York.
-
