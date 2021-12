Gymnast Simone Biles wearing an Aliette dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Matteo jewelry while carrying a Judith Leiber bag while arriving at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021 held at the Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Simone Biles always rules the red carpet in the sleekest outfits. Here, we look at some of the Olympic gymnast’s best fashion statements.