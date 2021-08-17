×
Re-route my subscription:
Click here
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Pinterest
YouTube
Flipboard icon
Flipboard
News Break icon
News Break
Footwearnews.com
Menu
Business
Fashion
Focus
Shop
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletters
Newsletters
Fashion
Red Carpet
Aug 17, 2021 2:24PM PT
Awkwafina & More Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals at ‘Shang-Chi’ Premiere
By
Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo
More Stories By Charlie
Nordstrom Will Provide 25,000 Pairs of New Nike Sneakers to Children in Need
Exhibitors at Magic Are Optimistic About a Return to In-Person Sales
Exclusive From Inside the Hilton Compound: Paris, Nicky and Kathy Talk RHOBH, Shoe Stories and Reveal Family Secrets
View All
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pin It
Reddit
Show more sharing options
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Email
Print
Awkwafina on the red carpet of Disney's premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on Aug. 16 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA
Sponsored By ECCO
News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)
ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More
Men's
The 11 Best Dress Shoes Every Man Should Own
Tod's Penny Loafers $297
Footwearnews.com
Close Menu
Fashion
Awards
Celebrity Style
Collaborations
Designers
Street Style
Trends
Focus
Women’s
Men’s
Children’s
Athletic & Outdoor
Opinion & Analysis
Videos
Business
Retail
Earnings
Mergers & Acquisitions
Executive Moves
Sourcing Journal
Power Players
Events
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers Deals
Slippers
Boots
Sandals
Socks
FN Gift Guides
Access exclusive content
Subscribe Today!
Follow Us
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Pinterest
YouTube
Flipboard icon
Flipboard
News Break icon
News Break
Alerts & Newsletters
Please fill out this field with valid email address.
Sign Up
Advertise
About
Events
Give Us Feedback
PMC
© 2021 Penske Media Corporation
Close menu
ad