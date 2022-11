Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran and Eurythmics were this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Their contribution to the development of rock and roll was celebrated at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, P!nk, Lenny Kravitz, and other stars were part of the ceremony.