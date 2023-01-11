Priscilla Presley’s Style Through the Years

The moment Priscilla Beaulieu became Priscilla Presley when she married Elvis Presley in 1967, she became one of the most famous women in history. With that fame, Presley showed off her intrinsic style to the world. She connected with the “king of rock and roll” on many things, but above all, they enjoyed getting dressed up and dolled up in the finest outfits. The American actress and businesswoman is now known as a force in fashion. Over the years, Priscilla’s style has evolved from classic shift dresses to more sophisticated staples. Her ability to remain authentic to her fashion methodology has inspired a myriad of stars like Lana Del Rey and Lily Collins. On red carpets, Priscilla has delivered gothic-style moments in black gowns and sheer ensembles, as well as vibrant appearances in colorful ensembles. As for footwear, she has one favorite style: classic pumps. See more on Priscilla Presley’s style below.