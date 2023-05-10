×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

PrettyLittleThing x Kappa’s Launch Party Hosts Christine Quinn, Jordyn Woods and More

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Jordyn Woods, PrettyLittleThing, Kappa, collaborations, fast fashion, fashion collaborations, affordable fashion, affordable clothes, carpet, red carpet, events, celebrity red carpet, celebrity style
Jordyn Woods attends the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023.
CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods, Christine Quinn and more stars converged on the Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles to celebrate PrettyLittleThing and Kappa’s new capsule collection launch. Discover all of their looks, below.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad