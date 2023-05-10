PrettyLittleThing x Kappa’s Launch Party Hosts Christine Quinn, Jordyn Woods and More

Jordyn Woods, Christine Quinn and more stars converged on the Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles to celebrate PrettyLittleThing and Kappa’s new capsule collection launch. Discover all of their looks, below.
-
Jordyn Woods
In a yellow minidress, denim coat and red heels at the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023.
-
GloRilla
In a yellow crop top, multicolored pants and white sneakers at the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023.
-
Christine Quinn
In a green crop top, multicolored pants and white sneakers at the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023.
-
Christina Milian
In a green ctop top and tan tracksuit with heeled sandals at the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023.
-
Chanel West Coast
In a printed lace-up dress and denim platform sandals at the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023.
-
T.J. Ward
In a pink floral hoodie, light bleu jeans and yellow sneakers at the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023.
-
Stassie
In a bodysuit, black denim jeans and black shoes at the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023.