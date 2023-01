After a successful return to a standalone in-person trade fair in June, Pitti Uomo is back in person this month in Florence, Italy. Alongside its reputation for showcasing the best in artisanal, luxury menswear, the trade show has also become known for its street style, with attendees bringing their best looks — and a whole lot of “sprezzatura” to the cafes and piazzas outside the show. Here, a glimpse at what Pitti’s peacocks were wearing this season.