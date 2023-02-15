A Look Back at Pharrell Williams & Louis Vuitton’s Love Affair Over the Years

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z during Louis Vuitton and Interview Magazine host party for Pharrell Williams and Nigo to Celebrate their sunglasses collection at Louis Vuitton in Soho in New York City, 2005.

Louis Vuitton announced Pharrell Williams as the new creative director of its menswear division. “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

LV and Williams have a long relationship that started in 2004 with an eyewear collaboration collection followed by a jewelry collection in 2008. The musician has always been a constant face at Louis Vuitton’s front rows over the years and at festive events promoted by the French brand.