The Most Patriotic Outfits from the 2021 Met Gala

Though American designers may have been few and far between on the red carpet, the 2021 Met Gala nonetheless delivered on American references and themes. After all, the event’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which focuses on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” and honors the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Whether celebrities tied their looks to Western themes or America’s penchant for denim, paid homage to the Statue of Liberty, or related their looks to iconic historical figures and the U.S. flag, there were a range of patriotic statements to behold.