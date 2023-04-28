NFL Draft Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect C.J. Stroud is introduceduring the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.