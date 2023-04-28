×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

NFL Draft Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect C.J. Stroud is introduceduring the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect C.J. Stroud is introduceduring the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad