NFL Draft Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.
Top prospect Christian Gonzalez is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Paris Johnson Jr. is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Will Levis is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Zay Flowers is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Jalen Carter is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Jordan Addison is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Brian Branch is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Tyree Wilson is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Keion White is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Devon Witherspoon is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Anthony Richardson is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Bijan Robinson is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Joey Porter Jr. is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect C.J. Stroud is introduceduring the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
A detailed view of the atmosphere prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft 2023
Photos of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27 in Kansas City, Mo.
