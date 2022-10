The 2022 New York Film Festival celebrates 32 of the year’s most anticipated upcoming films, as well as panels with their stars and creators. This year’s event features screenings and premieres of numerous films, including “Tár,” “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” “After Sun,” “Bones and All” and “Triangle of Sadness.” The event also finds numerous stars at its red carpet and afterparties, including Cate Blanchett, Shawn Mendes, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig and Joe Alwyn.