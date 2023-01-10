Michelle Yeoh’s Red Carpet Fashion Evolution Through the Years

Michelle Yeoh attends the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2023 in New York City.

At 60, actress Michelle Yeoh is taking the red carpet by storm as she continues to generate Oscar buzz for her lead role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She’s already been nominated in the Best Actress category for the 2023 Golden Globes, Film Independent Spirit Awards and Critics Choice Awards as awards season officially kicks off this month.

Though, for Yeoh, she’s no stranger to Hollywood. She’s been acting since the 1980s and has had standout roles throughout her career in films such as “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Crazy Rich Asians.

Take a look at her red carpet fashion evolution through the years.