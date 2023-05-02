Met Gala 2023: All the Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet

Numerous couples took date night to new heights this week at the 2023 Met Gala. From contrasting textures to coordinating monochrome hues — and plenty of classic black-tie pairings — the evening found many of Hollywood’s top pairs making their returns and debuts on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban — among numerous others — discover all the celebrity couples from the 2023 Met Gala, below.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
In a Valentino couture jacket and dress (Rihanna) and Gucci suiting, kilt, jeans and boots (Rocky) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
In a pink 2004 Chanel couture gown (Kidman) and black tuxedo (Urban) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
In a red leather Prada coat and dress (Union) and black leather Prada vest, coat, pants and boots (Wade) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
In a black double-breasted suit and Christian Louboutin loafers (Patrick) and white Boss gown with silver platform sandals (Brittany) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
In a Thom Browne suit, skirt and lace-up wingtip brogues (Luhrmann) and embellished tulle dress with platform heels (Martin) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
In an embroidered coat, lavender dress and open-toed sandals (Wintour) and deep blue suit and leather loafers (Nighy) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
In a gray and ivory satin suit (Waititi) and sheer balck gown (Ora) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman
In a black and white-piped suit (Harry) and sheer white gown (Jill) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer
In a black suit (Charles) and mint-green gown and sandals (Elizabeth) at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.