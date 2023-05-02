Met Gala 2023: All the Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet

(L-R): A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.

Numerous couples took date night to new heights this week at the 2023 Met Gala. From contrasting textures to coordinating monochrome hues — and plenty of classic black-tie pairings — the evening found many of Hollywood’s top pairs making their returns and debuts on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban — among numerous others — discover all the celebrity couples from the 2023 Met Gala, below.