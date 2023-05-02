×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Best Shoes, Jewels and Accessories at the 2023 Met Gala

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at the best shoes, jewelry and accessories on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, where celebs paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld and the designer’s long career at Chanel.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad