A closer look at the best shoes, jewelry and accessories on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, where celebs paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld and the designer’s long career at Chanel.
The Best Shoes, Jewels and Accessories at the 2023 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner in Marc Jacobs, wearing a pair of the designer’s signature sky-high platform boots.
Kristen Stewart in a look from Chanel’s cruise 2016 collection, including a pair of black-and-white brogues.
Cara Delevingne in a Karl Lagerfeld look with a pair of Stuart Weitzman Nudist heels and Bulgari jewelry.
Chloe Fineman in a Wiederhoeft gown with Roger Vivier flower strass buckle pumps and a Judith Leiber crystal bag paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s famous cat Choupette.
Janelle Monáe in a look by Thom Browne, including a pair of white Mary Jane platforms with straps done in the designer’s signature stripe.
Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne.
Rihanna, accessories detail, at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Dua Lipa in vintage Chanel with a Tiffany & Co. platinum and diamond necklaces with more than 200 carats of diamonds.
Rihanna in Valentino with Bulgari jewelry and a Verdura Fulco cuff, paying homage to the Maltese cross cuffs that both Karl Lagerfeld and Coco Chanel preferred.
Rihanna wearing Verdura’s Fulco pearl and diamond Maltese cross cuff, along with white leather fingerless gloves.
Rihanna in Valentino with a pair of white sunglasses affixed with oversized fake lashes.
Naomi Campbell in archive Chanel with a dimaond cuff.
Bella Ramsey in Thom Browne, including a pair of very-Karl leather brogues.
Jenna Ortega in Thom Browne, including a pair of lace-up platform spectator pumps.
Anne Hathaway in Versace, including a pair of the brand’s platform ankle strap pumps in matching white.
Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta with Messika jewelry, including a diamond headpiece.
Paris Hilton and Marc Jacobs.
Lil Nas X in glittery platform boots and a pearl encrusted face mask (and not much else).
Vanessa Hudgens in Michael Kors, including a pair of metallic and black ankle strap platforms.
Jennie Kim in vintage Valentino, black hosiery and a pair of platform pumps that recall Lagerfeld’s late aughts moments.
Irina Shayk in archive Yohji Yamamoto and a multi-strand diamond drop necklace.
Phillipa Soo in Richard Quinn and Roger Vivier buckle pumps.
Jonathan Groff in a pearl-encrusted tuxedo with a gold camellia brooch.
Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli, with gold pebble earrings and a gilded headpiece.
Jessica Chastain in Gucci, including a Gucci high jewelry diamond necklace and ring, paired with tulle gloves and sunglasses.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, who accented her vintage Chanel gown with a black hair ribbon.
Rami Malek wearing Prada and a Cartier watch and Art Deco diamond and emerald lapel pin.
Usher in black leather gloves, sunglasses and diamond and pearl cross and pinky ring.