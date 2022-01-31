Malone Souliers Celebrates the Joy of Color for Spring 2022 in Vibrant Campaign

Malone Soulier re-imagines vibrant summer hues in the brand’s spring 2022 collection. “Summer is when color truly comes alive. There’s so much optimism and pleasure to be had in watching the way the light shifts and changes,” said founder and creative director Mary Alice Malone. “The way all these beautiful colors lift your mood. I went into this new collection trying to capture those colors, that sense of freedom, hope and joy – and the result is a collection that celebrates everything I love about the season.”