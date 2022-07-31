Louis Vuitton Savoir Faire Studio Opening Cocktail

Louis Vuitton hosted a celebratory cocktail in the Hamptons on July 28 at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, NY, to toast the opening of the Maison’s latest savoir-faire studio on Shelter Island. Guests included Lauren Santo Domingo, Derek Blasberg, Sophia Roe, Athena Calderone, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Leandra Medine, Tracy Anderson, Maria Duenas Jacobs, Casey Fremont, Tanner Reese, Deon Hinton and Coco Bassey. The savoir-faire studio is dedicated to the Maison’s most exclusive collections, including Objets Nomades furniture and decor, specialty hard-sided and trunk pieces, made-to-order pieces, and fine watches and jewelry. The recherché selection will be on view by appointment only at a private residence July 29-Aug. 7.