×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Louis Vuitton Savoir Faire Studio Opening Cocktail

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Louis Vuitton Savoir Faire Studio Opening Cocktail, hamptons parties, sab harbor, new york
Guests at Louis Vuitton's Savoir Faire studio opening cocktail on July 28, 2022 in Sag Harbor, NY.
CREDIT: David Benthal/BFA.com

Louis Vuitton hosted a celebratory cocktail in the Hamptons on July 28 at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, NY, to toast the opening of the Maison’s latest savoir-faire studio on Shelter Island. Guests included Lauren Santo Domingo, Derek Blasberg, Sophia Roe, Athena Calderone, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Leandra Medine, Tracy Anderson, Maria Duenas Jacobs, Casey Fremont, Tanner Reese, Deon Hinton and Coco Bassey. The savoir-faire studio is dedicated to the Maison’s most exclusive collections, including Objets Nomades furniture and decor, specialty hard-sided and trunk pieces, made-to-order pieces, and fine watches and jewelry. The recherché selection will be on view by appointment only at a private residence July 29-Aug. 7.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad