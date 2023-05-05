Lady Kitty Spencer’s Style Through The Years

Lady Kitty Spencer is the niece of the late Princess Diana and the eldest child of her brother, Charles Spencer. And much like King Charles’s ex-wife, Kitty has a natural flair for fashion and has scored herself a gig as a global brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana in the past. The 32-year-old model and socialite gravitate toward whimsical prints, often stepping out in dresses, and her shoe choices range from strappy sandals to pointy metallic pumps. Ahead, scroll through the gallery to see Kitty Spencer’s style over the years.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer wears a blush and champagne embellished gown with a ruffled skirt at The Downton Abbey Ball in London on April 30, 2015.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer wears a periwinkle shirtdress with strappy gold sandals at a Wimbledon party in London on June 22, 2015.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Ryan Pierse Lady Kitty Spencer styles a white dress with peep-toe pumps at poses at an event in Melbourne, Australia on November 3, 2015.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack Lady Kitty Spencer pairs a silver dress with sharp metallic pumps at the Longines Ladies Awards in London on June, 13, 2016.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer styles a floral dress with black peep-toe pumps at the Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016,

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer wears a plunging red tiered dress at the Serpentine Summer Party in London on July 6, 2016.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer wears a shirt dress featuring a loud print with embellished pumps at Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2017.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Jeff Spicer Lady Kitty Spencer dons a hydrangea-print gown at The Serpentine Summer Party in London on June 28, 2017.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer styles a royal blue dress under a white coat with peep-toe pumps embellished with pearls at Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images for Walpole Lady Kitty Spencer wears a shimmering blue sequined jumpsuit with pointy black pumps at the Walpole British Luxury Awards in London on November 20, 2017.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer wears a long dress featuring flower appliques with strappy pink sandals at the Serpentine Summer Party in London on June 19, 2018.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer wears a tile-printed frock and matching pumps at an event in London on June 20, 2018.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images for Dolce & Gabbana Lady Kitty Spencer styles a black lace midi dress under an army green jacket with coordinating pumps at Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2019.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images for Fashion For Rel Lady Kitty Spencer dons a vibrant mint green and red floral bustier gown at the Fashion For Relief event in London on September 14, 2019.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Kitty Spencer pairs a white short-sleeve turtleneck top with beige pants and black peep-toe platform pumps at Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020.

Lady Kitty Spencer Style Image Credit: Getty Images Kitty Spencer weara a white shirt with a black and white pleated skirt and red flats at the Tod’s fashion show on in Milan on February 21, 2020.