King Charles III’s Coronation Reception With Jill Biden, Queen Letizia of Spain and More

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Rania of Jordan, Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco and other guests of the Royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday for the Coronation Reception.
King Charles III’s Coronation Service will be held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury on Saturday morning. The service is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023, in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Prince William, the Prince of Wales, speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023, in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Kate Middleton with the first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Kate Middleton with the first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
King Charles III (L) speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023, in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Kate Middleton with Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023, in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Kate Middleton with the first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Kate Middleton with Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Jill Biden arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden (left) arrive for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal (right) arrive for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Ursula von der Leyen and Heiko Echter von der Leyen attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Queen Rania of Jordan attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Queen Rania of Jordan attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
King Charles Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace Ahead Of Coronation Day
Kate Middleton with Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP and Susannah Janet Temple Cleverly attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria and Beatrix of the Netherlands attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Princess Catherine of Serbia and Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Beatrix of the Netherlands and Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria attend the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
Penny Mordaunt Lord President of the Council attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.
-
Coronation Reception for Overseas Guests
President of the Philippines, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr attends the Coronation Reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation in London.