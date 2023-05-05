King Charles III’s Coronation Reception With Jill Biden, Queen Letizia of Spain and More

Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks with the first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Rania of Jordan, Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco and other guests of the Royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday for the Coronation Reception.

King Charles III’s Coronation Service will be held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury on Saturday morning. The service is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.