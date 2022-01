Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

The stars aligned at the Kenzo fall 2002 show in Paris, including Ye & Julia Fox, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator, Dominic Fike, Shygirl, Avani, Gunna, Pusha T, Bree Runway, Don C, Bloody Osiris and Big Matthew. The show took place at the historic Galerie Vivienne in Paris.