Katy Perry’s Best ‘American Idol’ Looks

Throughout the 21st season of “American Idol,” Katy Perry has shown off an array of fun looks. See below!

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.

Katy Perry Image Credit: ABC Best Katy Perry looks on ABC’s “American Idol” season 21.