Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 Victory Parade

Chiefs fans gathered around the Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 victory during a rally on Feb. 15.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. The highly-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event also included Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”