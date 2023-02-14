Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Capsule Collection

Jimmy Choo has created a limited-edition “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon”-inspired capsule collection. The iconic mystical moon guardian and her friends are getting a long-awaited dedicated footwear and apparel collection.

The collaborative capsule celebrates the 30th anniversary of the boundary-breaking manga by Naoko Takeuchi which was originally serialized in the monthly shojo manga magazine Nakayosi in 1991. The capsule is aimed at championing values shared by both Jimmy Choo and “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” of bold individuality, zeitgeist-defining imagery and female empowerment. The effort features footwear and apparel representative of each character in instantly recognizable styles.

Coming in a wide range of sizes, shoes in the capsule include Sailor Mercury ankle boots, Sailor Mars patent pumps, Sailor Jupiter boots and Sailor Venus platform pumps. Apart from the solid-colored shoes the collaboration also has platforms and loafers in a rainbow holographic style, as well as sneakers in two colorways decorated with panels from the Sailor Moon manga.