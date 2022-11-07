Iris Apfel Styles Her Bold Jewelry With Valentino Pink, Gucci Shoes and More Over-the-Top Fashion

To celebrate her UT in NYC program with the University of Texas at Austin (where she is an honorary professor in the Textiles and Apparel Program at the School of Human Ecology), Iris Apfel joined FN for a cover shoot, where her signature statement jewelry was paired with the boldest colors — and over-the-top shoes — from the fall ’22 season.

Story: Nikara Johns. Photographer: Kimber Capriotti. Style and creative direction: Shannon Adducci. Hair: Herve Merlino. Makeup: Sage. Shot at PMC Studios in New York City.