Hunter Collaborates With ‘Killing Eve’ on Boots Inspired by the Show

By Charlie Carballo
Hunter has collaborated with the hit TV series “Killing Eve” on a footwear collection inspired the series and its style. The limited-edition capsule features two new designs for the brand, The Hunting is a mid-calf style boot available in Black and Olive and The Chasing is a knee-high style, available in Black, Olive and Camel colorways.

The utilitarian designs mix style and versatile functionality suitable for exploration, which resonates with the themes of the series and would be an apt footwear choice for the program.

ad