Pamela Anderson, Lourdes Leon, Chloe Sevigny & More Hit the H&M x Mugler Launch Event

A flurry of famous models, actors, influencers and artists, including Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX and Chloe Sevigny, stepped out in New York on Wednesday to celebrate H&M debuting its collaboration with Mugler. Other famous faces on the scene at the launch event range from Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, to “Pose” star, Dominique Jackson. A number of guests showed off chic, all-black ensembles for the occasion, with Leon opting for a bold cut-out catsuit. The collection, available online and in stores worldwide starting May 11, features apparel, accessories, jewelry and menswear.