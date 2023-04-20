Pamela Anderson, Lourdes Leon, Chloe Sevigny & More Hit the H&M x Mugler Launch Event

A flurry of famous models, actors, influencers and artists, including Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX and Chloe Sevigny, stepped out in New York on Wednesday to celebrate H&M debuting its collaboration with Mugler. Other famous faces on the scene at the launch event range from Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, to “Pose” star, Dominique Jackson. A number of guests showed off chic, all-black ensembles for the occasion, with Leon opting for a bold cut-out catsuit. The collection, available online and in stores worldwide starting May 11, features apparel, accessories, jewelry and menswear.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Chloe Sevigny wears a black blazer and skirt with square-toe platform pumps at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Pamela Anderson dons a sultry ensemble at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
L-R) H&M’s Ann-Sofie Johansson and Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader both wear black ensembles at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Lourdes Leon poses with (L-R) Ann-Sofie Johansson and Casey Cadwallader at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Lourdes Leon wears a revealing black catsuit with strappy sandals at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Charli XCX styles a black corset minidress with strappy heels at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Aaron Rose Philip sports chunky lace-up leather shoes at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Ajani Russell wears thigh-high logo-printed boots to the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Pamela Anderson dons a timeless pair of pointy black Christian Louboutin pumps at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Wisdom Kaye attends sports a neon suit with black pointed boots at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Kembra Pfahler dons a sleek all-black look at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Susanne Bartsch dons platform shoes at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Elaine wears a denim look complete with pointy denim pumps at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Rawdah Mohamed wears a pink suit to the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Quynh Anh Shyn sports a pink corset and pants with clear PVC sandals at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Kukumbo wears a sleek corset blazer with black trousers and matching pumps at the Mugler H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Stefanie Giesinger wears a red printed maxi dress with a distressed brown leather jacket on top and black ankle boots at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Raya Martigny wears a black strapless minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and timeless black pumps at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Dominique Jackson wears a pink blazer and mini skirt with strappy black sandals at the Mugler x H&M launch event.
-
Mugler x H&M Global Launch Event
Toni Garrn wears a teal ensemble with strappy black platform pumps at the Mugler x H&M launch event.