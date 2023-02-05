Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.