Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates

By Renan Botelho
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Doja Cat attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo. 

