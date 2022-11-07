×
‘Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style’ Exhibition at Museum at FIT

By Renan Botelho
Beau McCall Black Lives Matter
Beau McCall Black Lives Matter Triple T-shirt, 2021. 
CREDIT: Eileen Costa

The Museum at FIT presents “Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop. The exhibition, curated by Elena Romero, features over 100 garments and accessories that capture the pivotal moments in hip-hop fashion’s evolution. Visitors will see looks made famous by artists Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J, Chuck D, Missy Elliot, Aaliyah, Khaled, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, and more. “Fresh, Fly and Fabulous” will also feature designs by 5001 Flavors, April Walker, Misa Hylton, Cross Colours, Rocawear, Baby Phat, Pelle Pelle, Sean John,  Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Versace, and many others.

 

 

