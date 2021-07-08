×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Fendi Fall 2021 Couture Collection

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
fendi, fendi couture, fall 2021 couture, haute couture, fendi, fendi shoes, fendi runway, runway, amber valletta
Model Amber Valletta on the runway for Fendi fall '21 haute couture.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi
Seriplanet Sponsored By Seriplanet

Code to Customization

Seriplanet launched Plus to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners seeking customization.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad