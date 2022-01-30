Fendi Couture Spring 2022 Fashion Show Front Row Arrivals Photos

The social media stars aligned in chic style for Fendi’s spring 2022 couture show at Paris Fashion Week, including Bryan Boy, Amelie Zilber, Valentina Ferragni, Tina Leung, Miss Fame, Jessica Wang, Gabrielle Caunesil, Alexandra Pereira, Didi-Stone Olomide, and Mary Leest.

On the collection, creative director Kim Jones explained: “When you walk down the street in Rome, you are constantly moving back and forth in time,” adding, “Where we work feels very modern, but you pass monuments on the way there. There’s a total timelessness to the city: a historic vein which runs through it, but also a movement that is projecting forwards.”