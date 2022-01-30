×
Fendi Couture Spring 2022 Fashion Show Front Row Arrivals Photos

By Charlie Carballo
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: Tina Leung attends the Fendi Couture fashion show on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Fendi)
Tina Leung attends the Fendi Couture fashion show on January 27, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

The social media stars aligned in chic style for Fendi’s spring 2022 couture show at Paris Fashion Week, including Bryan Boy, Amelie Zilber, Valentina Ferragni, Tina Leung, Miss Fame, Jessica Wang, Gabrielle Caunesil, Alexandra Pereira, Didi-Stone Olomide, and Mary Leest.

On the collection, creative director Kim Jones explained: “When you walk down the street in Rome, you are constantly moving back and forth in time,” adding, “Where we work feels very modern, but you pass monuments on the way there. There’s a total timelessness to the city: a historic vein which runs through it, but also a movement that is projecting forwards.”

