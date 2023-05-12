Elle’s Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 Event Hosts Lexi Underwood, Rachel Sennott and More

Elle’s Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 event was held at The Georgian Room at The Georgian Hotel on May 11 in Santa Monica, Calif. The event honorees were some of the most promising young talents in the business, including Tyler James Williams, Lexi Underwood, Rachel Sennott and more.
Tyler James Williams at Elle Hollywood Rising 2023.
Jonathan Daviss went preppy in a striped polo with a metallic green jacket and pleated tan slacks.
Sarah Pidgeon sported a leather bomber jacket with a formal tie and high-waisted denim.
Liv Hewson looked sharp in a pastel blue suit with a deep blue tie.
Annie Gonzalez wears a lime green gown.
RJ Cyler turned heads in a holographic jacket overtop a black tee and matching trousers.
Sadie Stanley styled a simple blush pink dress with silver adornments.
Rachel Sennott sported a maxi-length silky blue slip dress underneath a denim blazer.
Jasmin Savoy Brown wore an effortlessly chic chocolate brown suiting-inspired ensemble.
Sarah Desjardins was ready for spring in a floral asymmetrical maxi dress and an off-white blazer.
Julia Mayorga gave glamour in a cobalt blue sequin mini dress with a faux-feather trimmed skirt.
Milo Manheim looked classic in a tan suit and vest combo with white pleated slacks.
Jonah Hauer-King donned an olive green suit in an asymmetric style.
Lexi Underwood donned a dainty white lace dress perfect for spring.