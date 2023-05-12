×
Elle’s Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 Event Hosts Lexi Underwood, Rachel Sennott and More

By Amina Ayoud
Tyler James Williams at Elle Hollywood Rising 2023 held at The Georgian Room at The Georgian Hotel on May 11, 2023 in Santa Monica, Calif.
CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Elle’s Hollywood Rising Stars 2023 event was held at The Georgian Room at The Georgian Hotel on May 11 in Santa Monica, Calif. The event honorees were some of the most promising young talents in the business, including Tyler James Williams, Lexi Underwood, Rachel Sennott and more.

