Dior’s Haute Couture Show Front Row Fetes Anya Taylor-Joy, Karlie Kloss & More at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy, Karlie Kloss, Kristen Dunst and other stars attended Christian Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show today during Paris Haute Couture Week, which showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will also include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.