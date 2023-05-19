×
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party Red Carpet Arrivals

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

Heidi D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R): Heidi D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and more celebrated the launch of D’Amelio Footwear on May 18 in Los Angeles.

