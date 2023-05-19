D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party Red Carpet Arrivals

Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and more celebrated the launch of D’Amelio Footwear on May 18 in Los Angeles.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Heidi D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Heidi D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, Marc D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Dixie D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Dixie D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Charli D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Teresa Giudice at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Tana Mongeau at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Emma Brooks at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Brooks at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Sabrina Quesada at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Sabrina Quesada at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Charmia Elam at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Alan Bersten at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Sasha Farber, Marc D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Sasha Farber, Donovan Clingan at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Donovan Clingan at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Kateryna Klishyna at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Kateryna Klishyna at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Kouvr Annon at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Kouvr Annon, Alex Warren at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Markell Washington at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Heidi D’Amelio, Markell Washington, Charli D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Veronica Jo Merrell-Burriss, Vanessa Merrell at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Jason Nash, Nivine Jay at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Pierson Wodzynski at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Pierson Wodzynski at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Pressley Hosbach at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Emma Slater at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Harry Jowsey at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Cheryl Burke at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Mackenzie Ziegler at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
-
D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party – Red Carpet
Charli D’Amelio at the D’Amelio Footwear Launch Party held at Eden Sunset on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.