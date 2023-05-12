Converse & Rick Owens Drkshdw Release Laceless Turbodrk Chuck 70 In ‘Hot Pink’ and ‘Dust’ Colorways

Rick Owens and Converse have joined forces once again for a new collaboration, the Laceless Turbodrk Chuck 70.
The fashion designer and footwear company’s latest partnership offers a fresh take on the iconic Chuck 70, which arrives in two distinct colorways: “Hot Pink” and “Dust.” The collection also includes limited-edition Converse x Drkshdw totes and bucket tats in matching colors.
For their second collaboration of 2023, Rick Owens Drkshdw and Converse modernize the Turbodrk Chuck 70 with laceless appeal. The update to the classic style features an elastic gore insert along the tongue that offers a snug, secure slip-on fit, giving consumers the option to ditch their laces.
-
Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless ‘Dust.’
Signature elongated tongues appear on Owens’ latest creation for Converse, while the sole unit also receives an exaggerated, avant-garde update. Drkshdw branding appears throughout the shoes, namely the license plate at the heel.
Introduced in 2021, the Turbodrk Chuck 70 follows Owens’ practice of confident contortion of cultural signifiers, which is reflected in his decision to bend and reshape Converse’s iconic canvas shoe. Now, Converse x Drkshdw introduces the footwear brand’s “Max Grind” process to the Turbodrk outsole for the first time. This process incorporates up to 40% reclaimed and reused rubber scraps from Converse’s footwear manufacturing process back into the outsole. The outsole is complemented by the signature rubber square top cap and heel with a distinctive speckled aesthetic.
-
Toebox of the Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless ‘Hot Pink’
Introduced in 2021, the Turbodrk Chuck 70 follows Owens’ practice of confident contortion of cultural signifiers, which is reflected in his decision to bend and reshape Converse’s iconic canvas shoe.
-
Tongue of the Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless
Now, Converse x Drkshdw introduces the footwear brand’s “Max Grind” process to the Turbodrk outsole for the first time. This process incorporates up to 40% reclaimed and reused rubber scraps from Converse’s footwear manufacturing process back into the outsole. The outsole is complemented by the signature rubber square top cap and heel with a distinctive speckled aesthetic.
-
Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless ‘Hot Pink’
As part of the launch campaign, Owens continues his portrait series, this time featuring feminist musician, producer, director and performance artist Peaches.
-
The medial side of Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless
“Peaches is a queer pioneer. The graphic, intelligent lyrics over tight brutal electronic beats helped make a generation of feminist women singers revel in as much sexual control as had been traditionally held by their male musical counterparts,” Owens said in a statement. “She is an essential counterbalance to the homophobic, misogynist energy that is still, unfortunately, a fact of life. Her scrappy resistance and ferocity are in the tradition of the Ramones, who represent the spirit of Converse the most to me.”
-
Toebox of the Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless ‘Dust’
The limited-edition Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless will be available via Converse.com, RickOwens.eu, Rick Owens shops and select retailers on May 16.
-
The pull tab and heel of the Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless ‘Dust’
Icon view: H
-
The medial side of the Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless ‘Dust
Icon view: E
-
The lateral side of the Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless ‘Dust’
Icon view: A
-
The lateral side of the Converse x Rick Owens Drkshdw Turbodrk Chuck 70 Laceless ‘Dust’
Icon view: 9Y