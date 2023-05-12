Converse & Rick Owens Drkshdw Release Laceless Turbodrk Chuck 70 In ‘Hot Pink’ and ‘Dust’ Colorways

Rick Owens and Converse have joined forces once again for a new collaboration, the Laceless Turbodrk Chuck 70.

The fashion designer and footwear company’s latest partnership offers a fresh take on the iconic Chuck 70, which arrives in two distinct colorways: “Hot Pink” and “Dust.” The collection also includes limited-edition Converse x Drkshdw totes and bucket tats in matching colors.

For their second collaboration of 2023, Rick Owens Drkshdw and Converse modernize the Turbodrk Chuck 70 with laceless appeal. The update to the classic style features an elastic gore insert along the tongue that offers a snug, secure slip-on fit, giving consumers the option to ditch their laces.