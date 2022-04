Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale and Vanessa Morgan at Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio Presents Neon Carnival with Hydration by Liquid I.V. in Thermal, Calif. on April 16, 2022.

During Neon Carnival’s 2022 return, guests celebrated the Coachella afterparty’s 11th anniversary in the desert, presented by Levi’s, Tequila Don Julio and Liquid I.V. As part of the occasion, DirecTV also hosted its own DirecTV Space activation in the party’s VIP tent, attended by stars like Nicole Scherzinger. The event’s partygoers also included Paris Hilton, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Camila Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Zoey Deutch and more.