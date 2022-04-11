×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Danielle Bradbery at the 2022 CMT Music Awards held at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11th, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
Danielle Bradbery at the 2022 CMT Music Awards held at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11th, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. This year’s ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini. The event also includes numerous star-studded performances, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad