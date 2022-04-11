CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

The 2022 CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. This year’s ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini. The event also includes numerous star-studded performances, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.